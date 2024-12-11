Ohio State Buckeyes logo

The Ohio State Buckeyes men’s soccer team, currently the top-ranked team in the country, is gearing up to face the Marshall Thundering Herd in the NCAA semifinals on Friday evening. However, it appears they will be without one of their starters after a terrifying incident.

According to WSYX, Ohio State starting defender Nathan Demian was shot at approximately 2 a.m. Sunday on Chittenden Avenue, just east of campus. The incident occurred just hours after the Buckeyes defeated Wake Forest 3-0 to secure their spot in the national semifinals in North Carolina.

Ohio State issued a statement confirming the news, emphasizing that Demian was “an innocent bystander” and “is not a suspect in any way.”

“Following the Ohio State men’s soccer match with Wake Forest Saturday, redshirt junior Nathan Demian, from Vancouver, British Columbia, was a victim of an off-campus shooting,” the statement read. “He was an innocent bystander, is not a suspect in any way, and was not involved in any altercation. The soccer program is thankful for the incredible university support and medical care available to Nathan and his family during this difficult time. Nathan’s family is with him, and the team is extremely close. The family has asked that everyone keep Nathan in their prayers. The department will do all it can to support Nathan, his family and the men’s soccer program in every way possible. Because of the police investigation underway, the department will not be able to discuss the incident further.”

Police reported that the incident involved two vehicles in a chase. Someone in one vehicle fired shots at the other, unintentionally striking Demian. Demian was hospitalized in serious condition, he is expected to survive.

Needless to say, this situation led to a lot of reactions on social media.

“Our hearts go out to Nathan, his family, and the Ohio State Men’s Soccer Team at this time,” the Columbus Crew said in a post on X.

“Keeping Nathan in our thoughts and prayers,” the Big Ten conference added with a post of their own.

“Sending our thoughts and prayers to Nathan, his family, and [Ohio State] during this difficult time,” the Marshall men’s soccer team said in a post.

“Our thoughts and our prayers are with Nathan and [Ohio State men’s soccer]. As an athletic department we are using all of our resources to support him, his family and the team,” Ohio State athletic director Ross Bjork said in a post.

“Sending our thoughts and support to Nathan and the Ohio State men’s soccer team during this difficult time,” Pitt men’s soccer wrote.

“Sending our thoughts and support to Nathan and [Ohio State],” the Rutgers men’s soccer team added.

Demian has been a vital part of the Buckeyes’ success this season, appearing in 14 matches and starting in 12 of them. His latest start was in the NCAA quarterfinals against Wake Forest, hours before the incident occurred.

Ohio State coach Brian Maisonneuve declined to comment on the incident or provide updates on Demian’s condition but highlighted the impact of his absence as the team heads to the national semifinals in North Carolina.

“Nate is an incredible teammate, incredible person and a fantastic player,” Maisonneuve said during a Zoom call previewing the NCAA College Cup, as reported by Eleven Warriors.

“Obviously he’ll be missed and we’re going to miss him on the field, but he is such a huge personality. He really gets everybody going in practice and in games. He’s got a great voice. He’s a character in the best way possible. And his play speaks for itself. He’s a competitor and it’s going to be tough not to have him out there.”

As Ohio State pursues a national title, Demian will undoubtedly remain in their thoughts.

[WSYX, Eleven Warriors]