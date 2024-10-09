(Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

The NCAA has made a shocking ruling that will change college athletics forever.

Per On3, the NCAA is getting rid of the National Letter of Intent. Instead of the National Letter of Intent, financial aid and scholarships will be used, effectively just paying players to pay. The ramifications of this decision are massive. This comes in the wake of the NCAA undergoing its largest changes since its inception.

Fans online reacted to the incredulous news.

“So college sports is basically pro sports junior….let’s give each team a salary cap,” one fan said on Twitter.

“College sports are dead,” a fan added.

“This is just terrible man. Stripping alot of kids from one of the biggest moments of their lives. All because the NCAA cant control NIL money. If they could control it, we wouldn’t see all these (transfers) because of the money. SMH NCAA,” someone else wrote.

“That’s a significant change for college athletics! Eliminating the National Letter of Intent (NLI) could impact how recruits commit to programs and how schools manage scholarships. Using financial aid and scholarship agreements might provide more flexibility for athletes. It will be interesting to see how this affects recruitment dynamics moving forward,” one curious fan wrote.

It’ll be interesting to see how this change impacts collegiate sports but one thing is for certain: we won’t be watching the same kind of college sports we grew up on.

