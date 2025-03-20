Michigan Wolverines logo

The line between collegiate athletics and professional athletics has become increasingly blurred with the addition of the Name, Image, and Likeness into the collegiate landscape. However, occasionally something happens that wouldn’t be acceptable at either level.

That was just the case when Michigan baseball star Mitchell Voit ripped it down the third base line. Voit slid headfirst into the third base bag and then mimicked snorting a line of cocaine.

The star baseball player has since issued an apology, according to the New York Post.

“I would like to apologize for my actions on third base yesterday,” Voit said. “I made an immature decision in the heat of the moment. The gesture I made does not reflect my character, the household I was raised in, or the block M that I represent in any kind of way. I take full responsibility for what I did, and I am truly sorry to all those who I have negatively impacted by doing this.”

Fans reacted to the act and the apology on social media.

“That’s a hilarious celebration; he loses points for apologizing,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“This would have simply been funny and then forgotten 15 years ago. Now we’re a nation of dumb woke prudes,” another fan added.

“So a kid has to apologize for pretending to snort cocaine, while the famous artist Hunter Biden actually snorts cocaine in the White House? Makes sense,” one fan added.

It’ll be interesting to see if the NCAA cracks down and levies punishment on Voit.