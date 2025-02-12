LSU Tigers outfielder McKenzie Redoutey (4) throws the ball in during the SEC softball tournament at Jane B. Moore Field in Auburn, Ala., on Wednesday, May 8, 2024. LSU Tigers defeated Alabama Crimson Tide 3-2 in 14 innings.

The LSU Tigers softball team rocketed to a 5-0 start as the college softball season began this past weekend. And after a standout showing, one Tiger earned SEC honors.

Freshman utility player Jayden Heavener took the circle over the weekend and made an impact right away. And then some!

Heavener threw a perfect game in a 6-inning game against Charlotte in the Tigers’ season opener!

For her efforts, the SEC named the LSU freshman as the co-Freshman of the Week. She will share the award this week with Florida’s Taylor Shumaker.

Heavener was unhittable and then some. Of the 18 batters she faced, she struck out 13 of them. Nobody on Charlotte’s roster could handle what Heavner brought to the show with her.

It was quite the showing for the LSU freshman, and exactly what the program was hoping for. The Tigers took care of business over the weekend, defeating Charlotte twice, Central Arkansas twice, and Southeastern Louisiana.

LSU missed the NCAA Softball Tournament last year, snapping a three-year streak and one dating back to 2006, minus the canceled 2020 season. So it’s safe to say that they’re a hallmark of the sport and one of the top programs in the country.

So getting a player like Heavener aboard should only continue their run as one of the premier programs in the sport.

LSU has a big weekend ahead with ranked matchups against Northwestern and Virginia Tech ahead of the Tigers.