The Name, Image, and Likeness era of the NCAA has gone a long way in helping collegiate athletes get their fair compensation, but it has also led to some extremely shady practices.

One such practice appears to have been formed by former NBA finals champion and current ESPN star personality Kendrick Perkins. According to ESPN, Perkins has formed a new company, Nilly, which will pay athletes money upfront in return for 10% to 50% of the athlete’s NIL earnings for up to seven years.

The practice has been compared to that of a loan shark, and people online are not happy about a former athlete exploiting the next generation for financial greed.

“Bro is trying to run the music industry special. Find them young, give them an up front loan in exchange for portion of all their future earnings, and make 1000 x the investment on the backend. Kendrick Suge Knight Perkins,” one fan said.

“This is predatory as f**k, goodness Christ. Such a scumbag way to exploit these young athletes,” another person added.

“Kendrick Perkins. Crappy analyst. Somehow even crappier human being. Impressive,” a fan added.

“(If) it is true that the loans are taking advantage of players, he needs to be removed,” someone else said.

It’s disgusting that a former athlete would take advantage of underprivileged athletes who’ve worked their entire lives to play sports at the collegiate level. Hopefully, the NCAA will warn about the predatory nature of this company.

