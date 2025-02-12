Sep 23, 2023; Athens, Georgia, USA; The Georgia Bulldogs logo at midfield at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia Bulldogs athletics found another way to dominate this winter.

The Georgia tennis team celebrated its seventh National Championship in program history this week. The top-ranked Bulldogs took the second-ranked Texas A&M Aggies down on the court to win the program’s fifth Indoor National Championship.

It’s Georgia’s first tennis title since 2019.

According to the SEC’s release on the victory, it was a mighty day for the Dawgs. Especially for Dasha Midvanoma, who completed a terrific trifecta in the title victory. The SEC says Midvanoma “becomes the first college women’s tennis player to secure the championship trifecta since Stanford’s Nicole Gibbs in 2013.” She earned victories in singles, doubles, and the team national championships over her illustrious career.

Furthermore, Drake Bernstein made history as Georgia head coach. Bernstein, the SEC said, “becomes the fastest head coach in Georgia women’s tennis program history to win a national championship at the helm.”

Georgia is familiar with winning championships, and while the football team might have come up short, it’s clear other strengths are rising up. The Dawgs are back on top on the tennis court after their emphatic championship victory.

They’re primed to compete yet again this spring in baseball and softball too. So in other words, the winning might just be getting started in Athens.

Then of course, that could set the table for a strong fall on the gridiron. It’s a wholesale effort though, so congrats are plenty in order to the Georgia tennis team for their strong showing.