Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

It’s hard to argue there’s a bigger name in North American sports right now than Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark. As such, when Clark makes a statement the sports world tends to take notice.

That was exactly what happened when Clark appeared on Travis Kelce’s “New Heights” podcast.

The topic of the NCAA’s transfer portal came up on the podcast, and Clark did not mince words when giving her opinion on how the transfer portal works at the college level.

“We’ve got people on like their fourth school in their seventh year,” Clark said. “It’s getting egregious.”

Caitlin Clark said the transfer portal is getting out of control 😬 (via @newheightshow) pic.twitter.com/slSywzqkor — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) January 2, 2025

Fans reacted to Clark’s message on social media.

“People get so angry when they hear the truth. Portal and NIL are doing damage to the game,” one fan who agrees with Clark wrote on Twitter.

“That because ppl are trying to get paid which is understandable they may not be able to get to the next level and make that money ever again,” another fan added.

“She ain’t lying. That’s why Nick Saban retired. How can players be held accountable when they can easily transfer to another school,” added someone else.

“She’s not wrong. It should be a player has 4-5 years eligibility, and their should be a cap of two times a player can hit the portal and gtf on,” another fan wrote.

It’ll be interesting to see if the NCAA adds more regulations to the transfer portal.