Apr 19, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) warms up before the game against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Clippers managed to even the series against the Denver Nuggets with a victory in Denver on Monday night. Clippers superstar Kawhi Leonard had one of the most memorable performances of his young career.

Leonard went 15-for-19 from the field for a massively efficient 39-point outing in the victory, which the Clippers needed direly, as they snuck out with a 105-102 victory. It was an all-time playoff performance, and reminded many just how good Leonard is when he’s fully healthy, as rarely as that seems to occur these days.

“I’m just happy that I’m able to move,” Leonard said after the game, according to ESPN. “That’s what I’m taking pride in is just being healthy. I sat and watched these playoff games and series over the past two years. So being able to be frontline out there, it just feels good for me no matter which way the game goes.”

The simple fact of the matter is that Leonard is the most important player in this year’s NBA playoffs.

Many came into this season with low expectations for the Clippers after the departure of superstar Paul George and the knee injuries that forced Leonard out of the Paris Olympics.

While the Clippers’ starting point guard, James Harden, is a former MVP, he is at the back end of his career and has never been considered a staunch defender. Around Harden, the Clippers aren’t especially deep, either, despite the career year Norman Powell turned in.

This was all evidenced by the Clippers’ struggles throughout the season. Enter: Kawhi Leonard. Leonard’s return to the Clippers lineup after getting fully healthy has completely transformed Los Angeles.

While there are arguably better players in the playoffs, no team is nearly as dependent on one player on both ends of the floor. Leonard can shut down the other team’s best scorer and make contested shots at an unbelievable clip to bail the Clippers out of dead possessions.

Monday night’s impressive performance is just a reminder that although the Clippers are totally dependent on Leonard, if he’s healthy, they’re capable of beating anyone.