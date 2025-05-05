Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Cavaliers cruised to a 4-0 sweep of the Miami Heat in their first-round playoff series. The Cavs are matched up against the Indiana Pacers now, and are already behind the eight ball.

Indiana Pacers star and Olympic gold medalist Tyrese Haliburton scored 22 points and dished out 13 assists in the Pacers’ Game 1 victory over the Cavs in Cleveland’s home arena.

“Your job is to take care of everybody,” Haliburton said after the Pacers’ 121-112 win on Sunday night, per ESPN. “Just trying to do that at a high level.”

Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard had high praise for Haliburton after the game.

“He makes all of us better. He’s kind of old school in the way he plays pure point guard. He can really carve up a defense. Everybody likes playing with him, getting the ball in the spots you like and in rhythm.”

Haliburton touched on the Pacers’ approach moing forward through the postseason.

“We’re just trying to be a confident group coming into this series,” he said. “There’s not a lot of people picking us to win by any means. We’re definitely the heavy underdog, but we’re trying to control what we can as a group, just keep believing in what we do.”

Game 3 is Tuesday night, and if the Pacers can go up 2-0, things will start to really get interesting.