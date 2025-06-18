Jun 8, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) brings the ball up court against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the third quarter of game two of the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

The Indiana Pacers are preparing for the reality that they may have to go through Game 6 of the NBA Finals without Tyrese Haliburton, revealed Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle in a radio interview, according to ESPN.

The Pacers’ star point guard is dealing with a strained right calf, revealed ESPN’s Shams Charania.

“He is going to be carefully evaluated over the next 36 hours and will likely be listed as questionable on the injury report and probably will be a game-time decision for Game 6,” Carlisle told Indianapolis radio station 107.5 The Fan.

“We have to prepare for two scenarios: one where he plays and one where he does not.”

Haiburton struggled mightily in the Pacers’ Game 5 loss, failing to make a single field goal in the contest.

“I mean, it’s the NBA Finals. It’s the finals, man,” Haliburton said after Game 5. “I’ve worked my whole life to be here, and I want to be out there to compete. Help my teammates any way I can.

“I was not great tonight by any means, but it’s not really a thought of mine to not play here. If I can walk, then I want to play. They understand that. And it is what it is. Got to be ready to go for Game 6.”

It’ll be interesting to see if Haliburton can will his team to victory to keep the series alive.