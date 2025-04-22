Apr 21, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau coaches against the Detroit Pistons during the third quarter of game two of the first round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks managed a furious comeback against the Detroit Pistons in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series to take the series lead. The Knicks almost pulled off the feat again in Game 2, but came up short, evening the series at 1-1.

However, Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau isn’t happy with how Knicks star point guard Jalen Brunson is being officiated at the moment.

“Obviously huge discrepancy in free throws,” Thibodeau said, per ESPN. “Huge. I’ve got to take a look at that.”

The Knicks are trying to be physical with Pistons star Cade Cunningham on defense, but found themselves constantly called for fouls in Game 2.

“I don’t understand how on one side you talk about direct line drives. The guy is getting fouled and it’s not being called,” Thibodeau said. “And look, I don’t really give a crap how they call the game, as long as it’s consistent on both sides.

“So, if Cunningham is driving and there is marginal contact and he is getting to the line, then Jalen deserves to be getting to the line. It’s really that simple.”

Brunson, on the other hand, is taking a more measured approach and wants to focus on the things the team can control.

“Regardless if fouls are being called or not called, we’ve got to adjust, and I feel like we did that a little too late into the game,” he said. “And so regardless of how it’s reffed, we’ve got to adjust and we’ve got to adapt to that and go on from there.”

Game 3 and how it’s called will be must-see television for what is shaping up to be a classic series.