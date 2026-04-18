Apr 10, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr looks on against the Sacramento Kings during the first quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images

The Golden State Warriors fell one game short of making the playoffs, falling to the Phoenix Suns in Friday night’s Play-In game. It’s been a frustrating stretch of seasons for Golden State, and head coach Steve Kerr acknowledged that this could be the end of his storied tenure in the Bay Area.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen,” Kerr said after the loss, according to ESPN. “I still love coaching, but I get it. These jobs all have an expiration date. There is a run that happens, and when the run ends, sometimes it’s time for new blood and new ideas.”

Kerr said that he will take some time to think about his future before talking everything over with owner Joe Lacob and general manager Mike Dunleavy.

“If [my time is done], then I will be nothing but grateful for the most amazing opportunity any person could have to coach this franchise in front of our fans and to coach Steph Curry, [Draymond Green], the whole group,” he said. “It may still go on. It may not. I don’t know at this point. But we all need to step away a little bit and then reconvene.”

Curry said that while he wants Kerr to stay, he knows there are other factors at play.

“I want Coach to be happy,” Curry said. “I want him to be excited for the job. I want him to believe he’s the right guy for the job. I want him to have an opportunity to enjoy what he does, whatever that means for him. Everybody’s plan is their own. He knows how I feel about him.”

For his part, Kerr said that his relationship with the greatest shooter in NBA history will be a part of the calculus.

“That’s part of the equation,” Kerr said. “I don’t want to walk away from Steph. I’m definitely not going and coaching somewhere else next year in the NBA. I would never walk away from Steph. But all this stuff has to be aligned and right. Those are all discussions that will be had.”