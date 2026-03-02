Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Warriors are doing their best to tread water without the services of former NBA champions Stephen Curry and Kristaps Porzingis. In Porzingis’s case, the forward is missing his fifth consecutive game on Monday night, when the Warriors face the Los Angeles Clippers.

Last year, Porzingis spoke publicly about his battle with postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS), but last week, Kerr said that the forward wasn’t actually dealing with POTS on local Bay Area radio, per ESPN.

“I read about the POTS diagnosis and called the Hawks [general manager] Onsi Saleh,” Kerr said. “He’s a good friend of mine, and I said, ‘Is this POTS story real?’ He said it’s actually not POTS. That was some misinformation that was out there.”

Now, Kerr is walking those comments back.

“It was a stupid mistake by me to talk about something I’m not qualified to talk about,” Kerr said. “Even trying to discuss the diagnosis, that was a mistake. I need to leave that to professionals.”

The Warriors’ leader is acknowledging that he’s not qualified to speak further on it.

“I can’t really say anything more on it,” Kerr said. “It’s a medical issue way beyond my capabilities explaining anything. He’s sick. He won’t play. We will keep monitoring him.”

Since being acquired by the Warriors in a deal with the Atlanta Hawks, Porzingis has appeared in only one of his first eight games.