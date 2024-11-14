Feb 14, 2020; Chicago, Illinois; Toronto Raptors fan Nav Bhatia in attendance before the NBA Rising Stars basketball game at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

When James Naismith invented basketball, it was essentially to be a safer alternative than football. Fast forward a century-plus later, and the sport has taken over and created a pop culture phenomenon.

It’s also introduced us to the biggest names in sports attached to some iconic moments. The Hall of Fame, named after Naismith possesses some big names, but random pieces of history as well.

A cigar

When you come across a photo of Coach Red Auerbach, he usually has a cigar in his mouth. Despite the old-school look that possessed, he created a movement in the game to turn basketball more modern.

There’s a Hoyo de Monterrey cigar in “The Vault” on display in the Hall to solidify a victory for his Boston Celtics at the end of the game. A ritual.

Auerbach said in an interview that it began when he noticed other coaches were given a $50 fine after an ejection, he would get $250. So, in a rebellious move toward former NBA commissioner Maurice Podoloff, he would light a stogie.

“So, after we had the ball game locked up, I made a big to-do lighting a cigar, putting my feet up, saying ‘The game is over, let’s have some fun,'” Auerbach said.

Letterman’s jacket

While a letterman’s jacket isn’t exactly rare in sports, one from an NBA player’s collegiate career.

Doug Collins’ Indiana State University jacket is on display at Hoops Hall.

The first overall pick in the 1973 draft, Collins earned four All-Star selections and joined Julius Erving leading the Philadelphia 76ers to the NBA Finals during the 1976-77 season.

His No. 20 jersey is retired by Illinois State.

The trophy

No, not a trophy. The trophy. The original trophy NBA championship trophy.

Imagine hauling that thing around.

Are you Lobo or Curry?

This isn’t necessarily a display, but there are foot and hand impressions located at the Hall that you can measure up with. Rebecca Lobo? Steph Curry? Kevin Durant (Probably not on that last one)

A turban

“Superfan” Nav Bhatia made his presence known after he attended every Toronto Raptors home game since 1995.

Today was a dream.

In the greatest building basketball has, the name Superfan Nav Bhatia will be immortalized.There is now a turban and the first fan honoured within Naismith Basketball Hall Of Fame. I am overcome with emotions today.

📸 @ADBPhotoInc pic.twitter.com/TFe7cpwDAK — Nav Bhatia Superfan (@superfan_nav) May 17, 2021

That was until the COVID pandemic forced him to miss out on games when the NBA, and sports altogether were shut down. After the Raptors won the NBA championship during the 2018-19 seasons, he became the first fan to receive an official championship ring. He was also inducted into the Hall of Fame on May 15, 2021.