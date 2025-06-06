May 23, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) and forward Pascal Siakam (43) embrace after defeating the New York Knicks in game two of the eastern conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Indiana Pacers pulled off yet another late-game comeback in what has been one of the most miraculous runs of all time. The Pacers were staring down the barrel of a late double-digit deficit when Tyrese Haliburton and company stormed back, with Haliburton nailing the game-winning basket with just 0.3 seconds remaining.

Haliburton’s shot was the first NBA finals game winner since Michael Jordan’s shot over the Utah Jazz in Game 1 of the 1997 NBA Finals, according to ESPN.

“As a group, we never think the game is over, ever,” Haliburton said after the game, in which they trailed by as many as 15 points in the fourth quarter. “Honestly speaking, ever.”

“I don’t know what you say about it, but I know that this group is a resilient group,” Haliburton said. “And we don’t give up until it’s 0.0 on the clock.”

However, Haliburton knows they’ll have to tighten things up if they really want to win the series.

“If you look at all the numbers, it’s not the recipe to win,” Haliburton said. “We can’t turn the ball over that much. We have to do a better job of being in gaps, rebounding, all over the floor.

“But come May and June, it doesn’t matter how you get them, just get them.”

The Pacers will have their next shot to show the world this run hasn’t been a fluke on Sunday night, when both teams take the court again for Game 2.