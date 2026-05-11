May 8, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; San Antonio Spurs head coach Mitch Johnson in the second half against the Minnesota Timberwolves during game three of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama was ejected early from the Spurs’ Game 4 loss against the Minnesota Timberwolves, which evened the Western Conference Semifinals series at 2-2.

Wembanyama was called for a flagrant 2 foul after elbowing Wolves forward Naz Reid in the head. San Antonio head coach Mitch Johnson didn’t defend his stars’ actions on the floor, but did voice his frustration with game officials allowing opponents to be so physical with Wemby.

“Just the amount of physicality that people play with him, at some level, you have to protect yourself,” Johnson said after the loss, according to ESPN. “Every single play on every single part of the floor, people are trying to impose their physicality on you. He’s gotten pushed down in transition, running freely.

“We don’t complain because we’re just going to play. We don’t really give a s—. But at some stage, he should be protected. If not, he’s going to have to protect himself, and unfortunately, stuff like that happens.

“It’s starting to get disgusting in terms of when he tries to fight through things, be professional and mature and deal with some of that stuff. I’m glad he took matters into his own hands. Not in terms of hitting Naz Reid, but he’s going to have to protect himself if they’re not. And I think it’s disgusting.”

Johnson also made it clear he doesn’t think more punishment should come.

“They did what they did because of the outcome of the play,” Johnson said of calling the flagrant 2 being called. “So be it. But to have anything on top of that I think would be ridiculous.”