The Minnesota Timberwolves evened up their Western Conference Semifinals series against the Golden State Warriors at 1-1, but the Wolves fans were forced to hold their breaths when star guard Anthony Edwards suffered an injury to his left ankle.

“This one, I was really worried about, actually,” Wolves head coach Chris Finch said of the injury after the game, according to ESPN. “This one, I was really planning on not seeing him the rest of the game, to be honest with you.”

Edwards made sure to praise the Timberwolves’ vice president of medical operations and performance for getting him healthy enough to get back on the court.

“Once we got to like the third movement in my ankle, I’m like, ‘All right, it’s starting to feel good. If we tape it, I’ll see how it feels,'” Edwards said. “[Hines] does a great job of making sure I’m good before I get out there, so big shoutout to David.”

Edwards’ teammate Julius Randle had praise for Edward’s resilience.

“He’s one of the more resilient people that I know,” Randle told ESPN. “Nothing holds him down. He never misses games. For as much attention and effort teams do to try to stop him, he’s never one to sit out a game…

“I don’t know, he’s like Ironman. I’ve seen him get hit, get knocked down so many times. Better off, he’s like Wolverine. He gets hurt and he does something in the back. I don’t know what the hell he does … but he comes out and he balls. That’s what he does.”

One star in this series, Stephen Curry, is already in danger of not being able to return to play during the series, hopefully, Edwards is able to avoid finding himself in a similar predicament.