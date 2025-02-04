Oct 14, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; NASCAR series team owner Michael Jordan in attendance during qualifying for the South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

As far as the sons of NBA players go, it’s hard to argue that anyone is getting more attention than Los Angeles Lakes rookie Bronny James, the son of the Lakers superstar forward LeBron James, who was selected with the 55th overall pick in the second round of the NBA draft.

Many have felt that Bronny doesn’t belong in the NBA after only one year at the collegiate year, and an underwhelming one at that. To Bronny’s credit, the young player has kept his head down and worked hard to maximize the opportunity while tuning out the outside noise constantly surrounding him and his father.

Bronny has split time between the Los Angeles team and their developmental G-League affiliate, the South Bay Lakers, where he has shown flashes of legitimate NBA potential in recent weeks.

While the younger James has been improving on the court, he also can breathe a sigh of relief for off-the-court happenings, as the son of another NBA legend has gotten into some trouble that will take the spotlight off of Bronny for the time being.

“BREAKING: Marcus Jordan has been arrested in Florida for cocaine possession and DUI,” reported a pop culture Twitter account on Tuesday.

BREAKING: Marcus Jordan has been arrested in Florida for cocaine possession and DUI 😳 pic.twitter.com/Bbnrwvw0VO — JustFreshKicks (@JustFreshKicks) February 4, 2025

Fans reacted to the news that Michael Jordan’s son was in a bit of a jam on social media.

“We know we’re all that trophy room back door money went,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“Daddy’s money will have this charge dropped,” one fan added.

“He won’t have to go to any of those private prisons MJ invested in tho,” added another fan.

It’ll be interesting to see what punishment comes from this.