KEN BLEVINS/STARNEWS

Michael Jordan may be widely known as the greatest basketball player of all time, but his other careers definitely haven’t seen the same kind of success. There wass his short-lived stint in the Chicago White Sox organization and of course his time as owner of the Charlotte Hornets. He was an NBA owner longer than he was a professional baseball player, but it’s hard to argue he was a lot more successful.

Jordan recently called it quits and cashed in on the Hornets, selling the team to pursue new endeavors and enjoy his free time with his wife, Yvette Prieto. Part of enjoying his new free time includes attending high-profile sporting events, such as the Champions League clash between international behemoths Monaco and Barcelona.

Although one picture making the rounds on social media has fans worried about His Airness.

Michael Jordan is in the house for Monaco vs. Barcelona 🐐 pic.twitter.com/ro3Avpf4ao — B/R Football (@brfootball) September 19, 2024

Fans couldn’t help but talk about the picture on social media.

“Get him some H2O,” someone wrote on Twitter.”

“That boy’s liver is cooked,” someone else said.

“Yellow eyes? Finna be watching Jordan highlights real soon thanking him for what he did,” another person said.

“MJ’s eyes almost the same color as the wall behind him bro,” a fan wrote.

Hopefully, Jordan is alright, and he gets back to looking as healthy as he’s remembered soon.