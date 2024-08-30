Syndication: USA TODAY

On Thursday evening, Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate Tim Walz conducted their first joint interview since the two of them formally accepted the Democratic nomination in the presidential race. The interview was watched by millions across the country, and it sounds like NBA legend Magic Johnson was quite impressed with what he saw from the Democratic candidates.

In a post on social media following the interview, Magic Johnson made it very clear that he was pleased with what he saw and heard from Kamala Harris, saying that the Vice President was “outstanding” in the interview.

“Vice President Kamala Harris was outstanding in her CNN interview tonight! She has a real vision for the country,” Magic Johnson said in a post on X, the social media website that was formerly known as Twitter.

Harris is challenging former United States President Donald Trump in the election this November after current President Joe Biden pulled out of the race last month.

In the most recent polls, Harris seems to have a pretty strong lead over Trump in most of the key swing states across the country, and it seems like she has won the vote of the NBA legend.

