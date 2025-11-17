Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Lakers know that they’re running out of time to make a finals push with superstar forward LeBron James on the roster. James is nearing the end of his career, and although he remains elite, his athleticism isn’t what it once was.

The forward still has yet to appear in a game this season, as he works his way back from an injury that he suffered during the preseason. However, as big a star as he is, James has still managed to find himself in the spotlight.

One place where he has remained very much in the limelight despite not playing is on social media, and he has become more and more unfiltered as his career has stretched on.

On Saturday, he inserted himself right in the center of a police officer scandal that occurred during a college football game between the Texas A&M Aggies and the South Carolina Gamecocks. A police trooper working the game appeared to intentionally bump a South Carolina player who scored a touchdown and proceeded to tell him off.

James took to Twitter to share his feelings on the matter, putting himself squarely in the center of the whole thing, something many fans hate that he does at times, wishing instead that he would focus on basketball.

“That A&M cop needs to suspended! That was premeditated and corny AF!! He went out his way to start some shit. Do better man,” he tweeted.

It’ll be interesting to see what James speaks out about next.