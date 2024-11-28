Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Sean “Diddy” Combs has been in a heap of trouble recently. Combs was arrested in New York on some pretty heinous charges.

The charges included racketeering and even sex trafficking that allegedly happened at parties that he hosted, known as “Diddy Parties.” Many celebrities have been known to attend these parties, leading to fans wanting to know which celebrities were in attendance and in what capacity.

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James raised eyebrows online when an old video started making the rounds on Twitter. In the video, James is seen on a video call with Diddy, excitedly exclaiming “Ain’t no party like a diddy party.”

LeBron on IG live with P. Diddy “Ain’t no party like a diddy party.” 😭😭😭pic.twitter.com/MuEbwbkLqS — NBACentel (@TheNBACentel) March 28, 2024

While there’s been no evidence that James was involved in any of the heinous allegations levied against Diddy, James’ most loyal fans were worried that the video would cost James tons of social currency.

Unfortunately, their worst fears have come to pass.

According to the New York Post, James was taunted while attending a Philadelphia Eagles game, and the taunts were centered around his connection with Combs.

“Bron! Bron! We know you was at them Diddy parties… we know you was there,” the fan yelled. “We know you was at them Diddy parties,” one fan chanted at James, according to the Post.

James ignored the heckles, per the Post.

