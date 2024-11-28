Oct 15, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) reacts to a play in against the Golden State Warriors in the third quarter during a preseason game at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images
NBABy Qwame Skinner on

Sean “Diddy” Combs has been in a heap of trouble recently. Combs was arrested in New York on some pretty heinous charges.

The charges included racketeering and even sex trafficking that allegedly happened at parties that he hosted, known as “Diddy Parties.” Many celebrities have been known to attend these parties, leading to fans wanting to know which celebrities were in attendance and in what capacity.

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James raised eyebrows online when an old video started making the rounds on Twitter. In the video, James is seen on a video call with Diddy, excitedly exclaiming “Ain’t no party like a diddy party.”

While there’s been no evidence that James was involved in any of the heinous allegations levied against Diddy, James’ most loyal fans were worried that the video would cost James tons of social currency.

Unfortunately, their worst fears have come to pass.

According to the New York Post, James was taunted while attending a Philadelphia Eagles game, and the taunts were centered around his connection with Combs.

“Bron! Bron! We know you was at them Diddy parties… we know you was there,” the fan yelled. “We know you was at them Diddy parties,” one fan chanted at James, according to the Post.

James ignored the heckles, per the Post.

[NY Post]

About Qwame Skinner

Qwame Skinner has loved both writing and sports his entire life. At Next Impulse, Qwame covers sports with the same enthusiasm he brings to his recreational basketball and softball leagues.

View all posts by Qwame Skinner