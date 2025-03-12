Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers and their fans were devasted when star forward LeBron James went down with a groin injury. The injury came when the Lakers were playing their best ball of the season, as James had begun to gel with trade acquisition Luka Doncic.

The Lakers have struggled mightily in James’ absence, and now the franchise has made a major decision regarding how to proceed with the injury, according to one prominent league insider.

“Lakers’ LeBron James has returned to Los Angeles, per medical recommendation, as he continues to progress well from a groin strain with the team finishing road trip Thursday in Milwaukee and Friday in Denver, league sources tell ESPN,” ESPN’s Shams Charania reported on Wednesday.

Fans reacted to the news on social media.

“Smart decision to return to LA for treatment and good sign he is progressing well,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“pretty much what i thought, rest the road trip and ramp up to play middle to end of next week,” one fan added.

“Wishing Bron a smooth recovery. Lakers need him at 100% for that postseason push!” another fan added.

“Glad to hear, no need to rush. Much bigger prizes to play for this season,” someone else wrote.

It’ll be interesting to see when James returns to the lineup for the Lakers.