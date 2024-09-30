May 31, 2018; Oakland, CA, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) speaks during a press conference after game one of the 2018 NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors at Oracle Arena. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

It’s no secret that Sean “Diddy” Combs is going down.

The music industry giant was arrested in New York and charged with crimes that included sex trafficking and racketeering.

Since the fallout, fans have been doing their own investigating to see which other celebrities may have been involved in Diddy’s nefarious behavior. This has involved combing through social media to see which celebrities were at Diddy’s parties.

These investigations have led to baseless allegations against one of America’s most beloved athletes.

A four-year-old live stream is making the rounds where Los Angeles Lakers star Lebron James is shown saying: “Ain’t no party like a Diddy party.”

LeBron on IG live with P. Diddy “Ain’t no party like a diddy party.” 😭😭😭pic.twitter.com/MuEbwbkLqS — NBACentel (@TheNBACentel) March 28, 2024

Fans are attempting to use the footage to link the NBA megastar to Diddy, even without any actual evidence that James was involved in anything nefarious. And it’s not just fans attempting to connect the dots between the two.

Conservative media figure Candace Owens is also trying to get to the bottom of the two’s relationship with each other. Owens wrote on her Twitter profile: “Is Lebron James going to weigh in on his friend’s ‘freak offs’? I mean we hear from ‘the king’ on virtually every political issue so this seems like an odd one to stay quiet about.”

Is Lebron James going to weigh in on his friend’s “freak offs”? I mean we hear from “the king” on virtually every political issue so this seems like an odd one to stay quiet about. @KingJames https://t.co/wfcCKzkyYC — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) September 21, 2024

According to The Daily Mail, James unfollowed Diddy on Instagram in May when news began to break about Diddy’s involvement in scandalous behavior, but his son Bryce was seen on vacation with Diddy’s daughters around the same time.

It’ll be interesting to see what comes of James’ proximity to this scandal.

[Daily Mail]