Music industry superstar Sean “Diddy” Combs faces some pretty serious charges after he was arrested in New York and charged with crimes that included sex trafficking and racketeering. The arrest has led fans to try to find other celebrities connected to Diddy’s affairs, resulting in an old video of LeBron James resurfacing on social media.

Earlier this month, a four-year-old video of LeBron James speaking with Diddy on an Instagram livestream resurfaced.

In the video, the Los Angeles Lakers star can be heard praising Diddy’s parties.

LeBron on IG live with P. Diddy “Ain’t no party like a diddy party.” 😭😭😭pic.twitter.com/MuEbwbkLqS — NBACentel (@TheNBACentel) March 28, 2024

“Ain’t no party like a Diddy party,” James said in the video.

The video obviously is just a short five-second clip with no context. It does not implicate James in anything nefarious or illegal and there is no evidence at all that James has been involved in any of Diddy’s alleged wrongdoings.

But that did not stop people from connecting James’ comments to Diddy’s infamous “freak off” parties and expressing their outrage at the NBA legend on social media including conservative media figure Candace Owens.

“Is Lebron James going to weigh in on his friend’s ‘freak offs’? I mean we hear from ‘the king’ on virtually every political issue so this seems like an odd one to stay quiet about,” Owens said in a post on X, the social media website that was formerly known as Twitter.

And she certainly wasn’t the only one to express her outrage.

“Thinking back now, what on Gods green earth could possibly be the explanation for this,” a fan wrote.

“This might ruin his legacy,” another fan added.

“how will this affect lebron’s legacy?” another fan asked.

“Oh, this didn’t age well,” another fan added.

“Disturbing indeed,” a fan said.