The Los Angeles Lakers made the head-scratching decision to draft the son of superstar forward LeBron James, Bronny James, in the second round of the NBA draft. Despite his patronage, Bronny did not display much success in his lone season at the Univerisity of Southern California.

Nevertheless, Bronny was drafted to play alongside his father and has even appeared in a handful of games. The Lakers eventually elected to have Bronny split his time between the main team and the South Bay Lakers, the team’s G-League affiliate.

However, one former Lakers player has had enough of the James experiment in Los Angeles.

“We’ve got a kid who does not deserve his job,” Kwame Brown said on an episode of his Kwame Brown Bust Life podcast. “Why can’t they just cut Bronny and bring up Quincy, somebody to help the Lakers? They just got their [expletive] whooped by 25.”

Fans reacted to the take online.

“the lakers would be a better team without LeBron bc he plays no defense and bronny is a division 2 college basketball player at best,” one fan commented on YouTube.

“Kwame spitting fire. Kwame in my top 10 Lakers of all time. Man….u guys made a monster with Kwame,” one fan added.

“Kwame is arguing a dumb point anybody who gets drafted technically takes a spot from another black man, all these guys in the league know somebody that knows somebody its a bunch of sons, nephews, cousins, brothers in or around the league because of who they know , thats everywhere in life any job you get. And why is he running with the narrative Quincy doesn’t have a job? They are literally both on the Lakers,” another person wrote.

It’ll be interesting to see how Bronny’s story unfolds.

