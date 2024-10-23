Sep 30, 2024; New York, NY, USA; New York Knicks guard Josh Hart speaks during a media day press conference at the MSG training facility in Tarrytown, NY. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks weren’t able to get their season started on the right foot, falling to the defending NBA champion Boston Celtics in a blowout. And after the game, Knicks star Josh Hart was in such disbelief about the result that he called for the Celtics team to be drug tested.

It was a special night for the Celtics. They not only celebrated their championship victory before the game, but came out firing once the game got started.

The Celtics were able to make three-point shots at will against the Knicks. So much so that they actually tied the NBA record for threes made in a game with 29 in the game.

Boston would cruise to a 132-109 victory. And Josh Hart shared his amazement with the Celtics’ three-point shooting in the game in a conversation with reporters postgame.

“I don’t know. The NBA needs to drug test all of them. I’ll tell you that right now. I ain’t never seen nothing like that before man. I mean, you’ve gotta give them credit. They are already an explosive team. Obviously, there was energy in the arena today that was contagious. They played extremely well. We’ll look at it and we’ll learn from it. Look at some of the defensive mishaps that we had that led to their shots. It’s game 1, we have 82 other ones.”

Ultimately, the Celtics showed exactly why they are the defending champions. And it sure seems like Hart and the rest of the NBA will have their hands full as they attempt to stop a repeat season in Boston.

