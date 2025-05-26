May 25, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) reacts during the fourth quarter against the Indiana Pacers during game three of the eastern conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks had thier back against the wall when they faced the Indiana Pacers on Sunday night in Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Down 2-0 in their Eastern Conference Finals series, a loss would have left the Knicks with an all-but-insurmountable 3-0 series hole.

Instead, New York fought their way back from a 20-point deficit to get back into the series and keep their season off life support.

Knicks forward Karl-Anthony Towns, who had an ugly Game 2 and struggled through the first three quarters of Game 3, came to life in the fourth quarter. Towns scored 20 of his 24 points in the fourth quarter to propel the Knicks to a 106-100 victory.

Towns was so critical to keeping the Knicks afloat in the fourth that he either scored or assisted on the team’s first 17 points of the quarter.

“The game wasn’t looking great for me. But for all of us, I just wanted to do whatever it takes to help put us in a position to win,” Towns said of his performance on Sunday night, according to ESPN.

Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau emphasized the importance of not counting yourself out in any game. “I know you guys roll your eyes when I say no lead is safe, but no lead is safe,” Thibodeau said.

Knicks star Jalen Brunson emphasized the importance of keeping a level head throughout the game.

“It’s an emotional game, it’s a long game. Things can happen, things can not go your way. You can easily crash out, or you can respond the right way,” Brunson said.