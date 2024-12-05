Jasper Colt-USA TODAY

In early August, news broke that Vice President Kamala Harris had selected Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate in the presidential election. But it sounds like a key sports figure was supposed to break that news.

Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated recently interviewed former ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski for an article he published on Thursday. During the interview, Wojnarowski told Mannix that Kamala Harris chose him to break the news that Tim Walz would be her running mate.

“He revolutionized what it means to be a reporter, harnessing social media to disseminate breaking news to an audience with an insatiable appetite for it. What began as an experiment — ‘This is your new spot for Adrian Wojnarowski and Johnny Ludden’s breaking NBA news,’ read Woj’s maiden tweet the day before the 2009 draft. (Ludden remains at Yahoo Sports, where he is the editor in chief.)—evolved into a platform with a Wembanyama-like reach,” Mannix wrote for Sports Illustrated on Thursday.

“Consider: In August, representatives from Kamala Harris’s presidential campaign reached out. They had settled on their nominee for vice president and wanted Woj to break it. Alas, another outlet scooped him before he could.”

Obviously, the plans fell through, but this revelation led to a lot of reactions in the comments of the story.

“That’s kinda dope not going to lie,” one person wrote on X.

“Would’ve been the biggest woj bomb,” another person added.

“That would’ve broken the internet for real,” someone else wrote.

“So this was very unserious from the beginning,” another person added.

“They wanted a woj bomb,” someone else quipped.

“She still would have lost,” another person speculated.

Wojnarowski retired from the media in September and currently serves as the general manager of the men’s basketball team at St. Bonaventure University, his alma mater.

