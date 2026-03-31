Mar 27, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) during the second half against the Brooklyn Nets at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Lakers are closing out the regular season as one of the hottest teams in the NBA and winners of nine of their last 10 games. Spearheading the effort has been the otherworldly play of point guard Luka Doncic.

The way Lakers head coach JJ Redick sees it, Doncic should be rewarded with the MVP trophy for his Herculean tear to finish the campaign.

“If we continue to finish the season the way we’re playing right now, and he continues to play that way — to me, he is the MVP,” Redick said on Monday before the Lakers’ game against the Washington Wizards, via ESPN.

Doncic dominated to start the season and has returned to form in the final stretch of the season. Since Feb. 28, the guard is averaging 36.5 points on 49.3% shooting (39% from 3) with 8.1 rebounds, 7.1 assists, and 2.3 steals.

“I think when we started 15-4, you could have made an argument that he was the MVP then,” Redick said. “Well, he’s been the MVP for two of the three segments of the season.”

“He’s the engine that’s driving all of our winning,” Redick added. “Certainly, we have a ton of guys starring in their roles, but he’s the driver.”

The Lakers have shot up to third in the Western Conference standings, but Doncic will have to beat out the stars of the two teams in front of them, Victor Wembanyama for the San Antonio Spurs, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the Oklahoma City Thunder.