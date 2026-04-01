Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The NFL is leaning further into technological advances, with officials and referees relying more heavily on technology than ever before, starting with the upcoming season.

At the league’s annual owners’ meetings, Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones was asked about the league increasing the ability of replays and technology to correct misses on the field.

“If you look at some of the technology that has evolved and some of the practical use of that technology, then you’d feel pretty good about improving the accuracy of calls using the technology we have available today,” Jones said, via Pro Football Talk. “So while we all know we’re looking to the future, we have to look at what’s happened in the past, but some of this technology is really impressive.

“Consequently, I have a lot of, for our game in general — I’m talking about officiating — but I have a lot of hope for improving the entertainment value, and, if you will, the accuracy involved when it comes to somebody making a judgment.

“I think we’re in for some great future days of getting better all the way around. And we all think we can do a great job of zeroing in and training and looking for nuances to help the decision making regarding the calls on the field. We all think that. Everybody’s been striving, that’s nothing new, to try to get better. But it’s our job to put the incentives into place and demands in place to get better. Fans deserve that.”

It’ll be interesting to see how seamless the increased technological integration is.