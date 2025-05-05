Apr 2, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Utah Jazz head coach Will Hardy talks with guard Isaiah Collier (13) during the second quarter against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The Utah Jazz finished the season 17-65, good for the worst record in the league. However, ahead of next week’s draft lottery, the franchise is still optimistic about its future and what head coach Will Hardy can accomplish moving forward.

The franchise has agreed to a multi-year extension through 2031 with Hardy, according to ESPN.

“Will is a great leader, communicator, and ambassador for our org, and is a tremendous partner to [CEO Danny Ainge], [GM Justin Zanik], and me,” Jazz owner Ryan Smith said on social media. “Our goal is to hang a banner, and Will is a huge part of this journey.”

Hardy shared a brief statement after the extension.

“I’m humbled and honored,” he said. “This is an incredible franchise. To be able to be committed to the next phase of our process is hard to explain. Moments like this are very surreal. I’m so excited.”

Jazz CEO Danny Ainge also shared words after the extension.

“Will’s leadership has been invaluable to our program,” Ainge said. “He has established a vision for our players and a strong foundation of core values, competitive habits, and growth mindset. He is one of the brightest young coaches in our league, and we are incredibly fortunate to have him.”

The Jazz finished this season with the youngest roster in the NBA, and now he will be tasked with turning that inexperience into a group that can compete in the playoffs.