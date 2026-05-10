May 7, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard James Harden (1) dribbles defended by Detroit Pistons forward Ronald Holland II (5) in the first half during game two of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

The Cleveland Cavaliers needed a win in Game 3 of their Eastern Conference Semifinals series against the Detroit Pistons in order to avoid having to avoid a 3-0 in the series and have an uphill climb against history.

Veteran guard James Harden pulled out all the stops to ensure that didn’t happen, and helped the Cavs bring the series to 2-1 with a vintage fourth quarter performance, scoring nine points in the final period.

“When my number is called, just getting to my spots,” Harden said after the game, according to ESPN. “It’s something I work on literally every day. It’s basically repetition, and it’s the confidence to go out there and do it.”

Harden’s goal is to do whatever is needed of him for Cleveland to advance.

“I didn’t average 30 points in the regular season, you know what I mean? I’m literally here to find my spots, figure out what needs to be done and try to contribute in the best way possible,” he said. “Chatter is going to be chatter regardless. Whether you do something good, whether you do something bad. For me, still, you give me opportunities in this fourth quarter, and I take advantage of them.

“I’ve done an unbelievable job throughout the course of my career of just understanding what the job needs to be, especially as I get older, and doing whatever it takes to win the game. That’s the most important thing.”

Game 4 is on Monday night at 8:00 PM Eastern time.