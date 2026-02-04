Apr 28, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, United States; A general aerial view of the downtown skyline and Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse and Progressive Field prior to the 2021 NFL Draft. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Shams Charania of ESPN reported that the Los Angeles Clippers and Cleveland Cavaliers agreed to a trade, swapping guards Darius Garland and James Harden. Harden worked with the Clippers in the days preceding the trade to make it work for both sides, and the end result is a win-now opportunity for the former MVP.

“I wanted them to actually have a chance to rebuild and get some draft capital,” Harden told ESPN on Tuesday night. “I see an opportunity to win in the East. They got a very good team, coaching staff, all of the above.

So as much as I wanted to stay in L.A. and give it a go, I’ve never won one before. As a basketball mind, I think we have a bit better chance.”

Harden also made sure to deny that he forced his way out of Los Angeles.

“That wasn’t the case at all,” he said. “In life, not even just basketball, when things don’t work out, there are ways to end things in relationships without having to crack each other. ‘OK, maybe we just don’t see a future with each other. Maybe we just outgrew each other.’ Whatever the case may be. I feel like our situations weren’t like that.”

Harden said that he spent an emotional final day with the Clippers at the team’s facilities on Tuesday.

“We had a hell of a 2½ years,” Harden said. “We didn’t reach the goals that we all wanted to reach, but I think we built some great memories, wins and fun moments for all of us.

“At the end of the day, it is a business, and I think both sides got what they wanted, are in a great place, and are very happy. I’m excited about Cleveland. I’m still trying to chase my first championship and do whatever it takes to win.”

With rumors swirling that LeBron may join the team next summer in free agency, is something brewing on Lake Erie?