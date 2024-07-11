Syndication: Journal Sentinel

After an uninspiring performance from United States President Joe Biden at last month’s presidential debate against Joe Biden, there have been many Democrats calling for him to step down and remove himself from the race to allow another candidate to take his place. And it sounds like longtime NBA coach George Karl is among those critics.

Following the announcement that NBA superstar Kawhi Leonard had decided to withdraw from Team USA ahead of the Olympics, George Karl did not hold back his opinion of Joe Biden as he took to social media to claim that the president should “do the same.”

“Unsurprising re Kawhi. Now it’s your turn to do the same, Biden,” Karl said in a post on X, the social media website that was formerly known as Twitter.

Unsurprising re Kawhi. Now it’s your turn to do the same, Biden. — George Karl (@CoachKarl22) July 10, 2024

Biden has made it very clear on multiple ocassionas that he has no plans of stepping aside and is fully committed to running for re-election. But that has not stopped people like Karl from continually calling for Biden to step aside and allow someone else to run in his place.

Karl did not indicate who he feels is best to run in Biden’s place, but he clearly does not think Biden is the best candidate.

[George Karl]