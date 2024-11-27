Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Sean “Diddy” Combs is in a heap of trouble these days. Earlier this year Combs was arrested in New York on some pretty nauseating charges, including sex trafficking and racketeering.

Internet sleuths have been hard at work trying to link any celebrities to Combs to hold them accountable as well. One fascinating case of internet sleuthing was the unearthing of a four-year-old video that linked Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James to the parties where many of Combs’ alleged crimes occurred.

LeBron on IG live with P. Diddy “Ain’t no party like a diddy party.” 😭😭😭pic.twitter.com/MuEbwbkLqS — NBACentel (@TheNBACentel) March 28, 2024

In what’s a brutal look for James, fans don’t seem to be taking their foot off the gas anytime soon about his presence at these parties. A video is making the rounds of James attending the Philadelphia Eagles versus Los Angeles Rams game on Sunday night, and a fan is heckling James saying:”LeBron, we know you was at them Diddy parties!”

A fan heckles LeBron James at the Eagles-Rams game: “LeBron, we know you was at them Diddy parties!” 😭😭😭 (via ruthlessrich / TT)pic.twitter.com/fsQkVzTR5y — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) November 27, 2024

Fans reacted to the video on social media.

“Normally I would tell that fan to grow up, but unfortunately they’re right,” one fan said on Twitter.

“Folks real tough with a wall standing in between them,” one fan added.

“Lebron took his lawyers advice & got off social media,” one fan added.

James unfollowed Diddy on Instagram in May when news of Diddy’s crimes began circulating, per the Daily Mail.

