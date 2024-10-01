Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

On Monday morning, the NBA world was struck with tragic news as the legendary Dikembe Mutombo passed away at the age of 58. Unfortunately, a movie star seems to be baselessly blaming his death on the COVID-19 vaccine.

Mutombo died as a result of a battle with brain cancer on Monday, and the NBA world was immediately stricken with grief.

“Dikembe Mutombo was simply larger than life,” NBA commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement on Monday. “On the court, he was one of the greatest shot blockers and defensive players in the history of the NBA. Off the floor, he poured his heart and soul into helping others.

“There was nobody more qualified than Dikembe to serve as the NBA’s first Global Ambassador. He was a humanitarian at his core. He loved what the game of basketball could do to make a positive impact on communities, especially in his native Democratic Republic of the Congo and across the continent of Africa. I had the privilege of traveling the world with Dikembe and seeing first-hand how his generosity and compassion uplifted people. He was always accessible at NBA events over the years — with his infectious smile, deep booming voice and signature finger wag that endeared him to basketball fans of every generation.”

But one actor used Mutombo’s death to push a conspiracy theory.

Rob Schneider has starred alongside Adam Sandler in several movies over the years. Following news of Mutombo’s death, he took to social media to suggest that his death was related to the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Rest in Peace… I’m sure this is just (another) coincidence. But I took a pass on the Jab and I’m gonna not let anyone I know (and who will Listen) get it either!” Schneider said in a post on X, the social media website that was formerly known as Twitter.

Obviously, this is completely baseless as Mutombo passed away due to brain cancer and his death was completely unrelated to COVID-19 or the vaccine.

