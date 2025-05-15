May 14, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) controls the ball from New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby (8) in the second half during game five of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

The Boston Celtics found themselves with their backs against the wall in their Eastern Conference semifinals series against the New York Knicks. The Celtics were not only down 3-1 in the series heading into Wednesday’s Game 5, staring down the barrel at elimination, but were also without the services of star player Jayson Tatum, who underwent surgery to repair a ruptured Achilles tendon that he suffered at the end of Game 4.

Instead of lying down and calling it a season, the Celtics pushed the Knicks around in the second half en route to a 127-102 victory that kept their season alive.

“We just said to the guys, said to each other, ‘Let’s come out, keep an open mind,'” Celtics guard Jaylen Brown said of the team’s mindset heading into the game, according to ESPN. “Just come out, play basketball … and guard your ass off.”

Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla made the bold decision not to play Kristaps Porzingis in the second half after he missed all three of his shots in the first half.

“I mean, [Porzingis] couldn’t breathe,” Mazzulla said. “He was available if absolutely necessary. And so [going to the bench] was just a decision between me and him.”

In his place, backup center Luke Kornet was massive in turning the tide of the game in Boston’s favor.

“Obviously our season was on the line, so I was trying to have a lot of energy and make plays,” Kornet said. “I’m very grateful just to be able to have the opportunity to play and obviously to make a big impact. I feel like it’s just really special to be a part of when you’re doing it, you just kind of get lost in it.”

With Tatum out for the remainder of the playoffs, Brown is taking it upon himself to be the leader the Celtics need him to be.

“The goal is to just lead and to just be myself,” he said. “I’ve always preached team. I’ve done whatever to kind of push this team forward. So whatever is needed in me, I’m excited to be able to facilitate or whatever role.”