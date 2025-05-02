Mar 27, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) look on against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second half at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

The Detroit Pistons finally broke through their long drought and won a playoff game, but ultimately fell short in their first round series against the New York Knicks, dropping the series 4-2.

However, the Pistons are holding their heads high as they look toward the future and at the trajectory the team is on.

“We felt good about this series,” said star guard Cade Cunningham, who had 23 points, 8 assists, and 7 rebounds in the 116-113 loss in Game 6, per ESPN. “So to not pull it out hurts, but that feeling will stick with us throughout the summer in our workouts, conversations, and everything.

“We will be back and better.”

“Nobody believed in us. It was Detroit versus everybody, literally,” said Pistons guard Malik Beasley after the loss. “Even through the playoffs, we continued to fight for each other and have each other’s back, and we lived with the results.

“Like I said, it sucks, but I think we gave ourselves a chance every game and we just didn’t pull through.”

Pistons head coach J.B. Bickerstaff spoke about what the experience will mean for the team.

“It’s great experience,” he said. “You don’t get playoff experience until you get playoff experience, but I thought the guys did a tremendous job of learning from moment to moment, game to game, and trying to figure out how you can have an impact on winning.”