When Los Angeles Lakers star Bronny James took the court in their season-opening game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, he and his dad made history by becoming the first father-son duo to play together in an NBA game. And after the game, Bronny finally got the chance to take in what the moment truly meant to him.

In the second quarter, Bronny and LeBron James were both subbed into the game, making for a truly special moment for the two that has been a long time coming.

LeBron James.

LeBron James.

Bronny James. The first father-son duo to play together in the NBA!

Unfortunately, Bronny wasn’t exactly able to make much of an impact when he did get onto the court, failing to score a point in his extremely limited action. But regardless, Bronny was all smiles after the game, where he reminisced about his big moment alongside his dad.

“Just going up to that scorer’s table with my dad and checking in for the first time,” said Bronny. “That’s a moment I will never forget. I’m just extremely grateful for everything. I was given an amazing opportunity to come in this league and get better every day and learn every day. So yeah, I’m just extremely grateful.”

Bronny had received a ton of criticism from many fans leading up to this point. But even if he doesn’t end up having as much success in the NBA, he will always get to say that he played alongside his dad, which truly has to be a special moment for him.

