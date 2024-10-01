Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

LeBron James has done the impossible and remained in the NBA long enough to play alongside his son, Lebron “Bronny” James Jr.

Since being drafted, Bronny hasn’t had much to say this offseason, keeping his head down and preferring to let his work and on-court play speak for itself. The NBA and the rest of the world finally got a peek into the sort of competitor Bronny is on Monday, at the Los Angeles Lakers media day.

Bronny let everyone know that he’s willing to do whatever it takes to prove himself and that he isn’t expecting to have it easy in the league because of who his father is.

“I know that I’m not going to be thrown into the rotation immediately,” Bronny said, per Silver Screen & Roll.

“So, I’ve accepted that role and [am] coming in and getting better every day and learning from the vets and people that are going to be receiving heavy minutes. I have no problem sitting back and learning these first couple years and then building up from there.”