Jul 2, 2024; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers second round draft pick Bronny James at a press conference at the UCLA Health Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Lakers rookie guard Bronny James has been a hot-button topic in NBA circles since he was drafted with the 55th overall pick in the second round. Many felt that the only reason Bronny was drafted was due to his last name, as he is, of course, the son of Lakers superstar forward LeBron James.

After Bronny struggled mightily in the early part of the NBA season, it seemed as if his largest critics may have been right after all. However, after beginning to split his time with the South Bay Lakers, the Los Angeles Lakers’ G-League affiliate, to help with his development, Bronny’s play steadily improved over the course of the season.

Now, the young guard is really rounding into form. In a recent performance against the Milwaukee Bucks, Bronny scored 17 points on 7-10 shooting in 30 minutes to go along with 3 rebounds and five assists.

Then, on Monday night, in an appearance for the South Bay Lakers, Bronny took his game to another level altogether.

“Bronny James could not be stopped! The (Lakers) draftee recorded a career-high in scoring and posted his third 30+ point performance this season,” reported the G-League’s official Twitter account.

Fans reacte to the dominant performance on social media.

“I judge peoples basketball acumen based on their assessment of him,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“Next season bruh gone average 15 + in the NBA .. then the year after that 23+ in the NBA .. then after that it’s gone be history,” one fan speculated.

“THE APOLOGIES NEED TO BE COMING IM BY THE BOAT LOAD,” added someone else.

It’ll be interesting to see what Bronny’s role is with Los Angeles by the time the playoffs roll around.