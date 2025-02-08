Feb 1, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons (10) handles the ball against the Houston Rockets during the third quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images

Ben Simmons is set to join the Los Angeles Clippers.

Just a few days after Simmons and the Brooklyn Nets parted ways, the former top pick has a new home.

Veteran NBA reporter Chris Haynes reported the news of Simmons’ signing in Los Angeles.

“Three-time All-Star Ben Simmons will sign with the Los Angeles Clippers,” Haynes posted on X.

In 2016, Simmons became the top overall draft pick in the NBA Drat. The Philadelphia 76ers drafted Simmons, but that’s where the story immediately turns. Simmons didn’t live up to draft expectations, and his run with the Sixers is best remembered for what wasn’t and what could’ve been more than what was.

Simmons then spent 2022 to 2025 with the Nets. Given a chance for a career rebirth, Simmons again didn’t live up to expectations. His exit from the Nets was expected, and came to a head this past week.

Now he’ll try again to revive his career, this time out in Los Angeles. The Clippers bring Simmons in as they compete in a busy Western Conference. The Clippers are currently the seventh seed out in the West, just below the cut-off line to be in the play-in tournament.

LA hopes that adding Simmons will help them turn a corner and make a run this Spring. Time will tell to see if this is the opportunity Simmons needs to succeed.