May 12, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) holds onto the ball after being called for a foul against the Golden State Warriors in the third quarter during game four of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

The Minnesota Timberwolves were routed in the second half of their Game 1 matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the Western Conference Finals. However, despite being outscored by 30 points in the second half, Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards is undeterred in his belief in his team.

“I feel great,” Edwards said after an ugly second-half performance where he only scored five points after the half to finish with 18 points on 5-for-13 shooting, per ESPN.

Game 2 is on Thursday, and Edwards still has utmost confidence in himself and his team.

“I definitely got to shoot more,” Edwards said. “I only took 13 [expletive] shots. … Probably just get off the ball a little more, play without the ball. I think that will be the answer. Because playing on the ball, they’re just going to double and sit in the gaps all day.

“So, got to go watch some film and pick it apart. We’ll figure it out.”

Edwards acknowledged that the Thunder’s defensive game plan changed his approach on offense.

“I mean, they clogged the paint,” he said. “That’s what they do. They don’t got much size down there, so they bank on us not making shots, I guess. Because every time I go to the rim, it’s like four people in the paint.”

However, Edwards has a plan for how to get things straightened out in Game 2.

“I should be all right: play without the ball a little more, get a little more cardio in. I should be good.”