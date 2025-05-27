May 12, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) holds onto the ball after being called for a foul against the Golden State Warriors in the third quarter during game four of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

The Minnesota Timberwolves’ season is in dire straits following their Game 4 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder in the Western Conference Finals. The loss dropped the Wolves to 1-3 in the best-of-seven series.

The loss was coupled with an uncharacteristically poor performance from young star Anthony Edwards. Edwards only scored 16 points in the contest, going 5-for-13 from the field (1-for-7 on 3-pointers).

Edwards spoke about his performance after the game.

“I don’t look at it like I struggled, or [ teammate Julius Randle] struggled,” Edwards said, according to ESPN. “They just, they had a good game plan, making us get off the ball. Especially for me, man. They were super in the gaps, I made the right play all night.”

“I don’t really look at it like I struggled,” Edwards went on. “I didn’t get enough shots to say I struggled, so that might be how you guys look at it. But, yeah, I didn’t struggle at all. I just made the right play.”

Edwards also spoke about having to temper his instinct to score.

“It’s an urge that I want to get the ball in the rim, put it up there,” Edwards said. “But you don’t want to take bad shots and get your team out of rhythm. So I was just playing the game the right way, man.”

It’ll be interesting to see how Edwards approaches the pivotal Game 5, with the entire season on the line.