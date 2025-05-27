Anthony Edwards May 12, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) holds onto the ball after being called for a foul against the Golden State Warriors in the third quarter during game four of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
ArticlesFeaturedNBABy Qwame Skinner on

The Minnesota Timberwolves’ season is in dire straits following their Game 4 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder in the Western Conference Finals. The loss dropped the Wolves to 1-3 in the best-of-seven series.

The loss was coupled with an uncharacteristically poor performance from young star Anthony Edwards. Edwards only scored 16 points in the contest, going 5-for-13 from the field (1-for-7 on 3-pointers).

Edwards spoke about his performance after the game.

“I don’t look at it like I struggled, or [ teammate Julius Randle] struggled,” Edwards said, according to ESPN. “They just, they had a good game plan, making us get off the ball. Especially for me, man. They were super in the gaps, I made the right play all night.”

“I don’t really look at it like I struggled,” Edwards went on. “I didn’t get enough shots to say I struggled, so that might be how you guys look at it. But, yeah, I didn’t struggle at all. I just made the right play.”

Edwards also spoke about having to temper his instinct to score.

“It’s an urge that I want to get the ball in the rim, put it up there,” Edwards said. “But you don’t want to take bad shots and get your team out of rhythm. So I was just playing the game the right way, man.”

It’ll be interesting to see how Edwards approaches the pivotal Game 5, with the entire season on the line.

About Qwame Skinner

Qwame Skinner has loved both writing and sports his entire life. At Next Impulse, Qwame covers sports with the same enthusiasm he brings to his recreational basketball and softball leagues.

View all posts by Qwame Skinner