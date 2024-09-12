Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

New York Yankees pitcher Nestor Cortes did what was asked of him to secure a victory over the Chicago Cubs on Saturday, with the decision being made for him to come out of the bullpen to help lockdown the victory. This is unusual for Cortes, who has spent the bulk of the season in the Yankees’ starting rotation. He wasn’t exactly happy about his role though.

“Obviously I was upset,” Cortes said, according to Bleacher Report. “I felt like I’ve been, amongst all the starters, the workhorse here. Once Cole went down, they picked me to be the Opening Day starter — not necessarily the number one, but the opening day starter. I had to switch my routine there.

“Now they do this.”

Even if he’s not exactly happy about his role, the Yankees will be happy to know he’ll do whatever the team requires for him to win. With Aaron Judge having a historic season from the batter’s box, the Yanks will be all hands on deck to make sure they’re able to capitalize on his prime and bring a World Series title back to the Big Apple.

It seems like Cortes understands this and is willing to do whatever it takes to make it happen, even if it isn’t the role he originally envisioned.

[Bleacher Report]