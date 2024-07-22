Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Earlier this month, former United States President Donald Trump was grazed by a bullet in the ear during an assassination attempt. Immediately after he was brought to his feet, Trump sent a message to his supporters by pumping his fist in the air and saying “fight! fight!” And one Major League Baseball star made reference to that moment during a game this weekend.

During Sunday afternoon’s game between the Tampa Bay Rays and the New York Yankees, Rays star shortstop Taylor Walls hit a double at the top of the fifth inning, and he sent quite a strong message to Donald Trump as he celebrated the hit.

As soon as he arrived safely at the bag, Walls pumped his fist in the air and said “fight! fight!” just like Trump did after the assassination attempt.

Taylor Walls did the Trump "Fight! Fight!" after this double pic.twitter.com/8K5ovTEIQh — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) July 21, 2024

The video quickly went absolutely viral on social media, racking up more than three million views in less than 12 hours and sparking a lot of reactions and conversation.

The Rays should probably just stop having shortstops https://t.co/13Kv0zTNoZ — Tyrone (@TheTyronePalmer) July 21, 2024

I’m guessing “shut up and dribble” magically doesn’t apply here now https://t.co/rwLtlxULzh — Isaac Okoro Fan Club (@IsaacOkoroFan) July 21, 2024

Least surprising thing ever https://t.co/YnEZmkY9SY — Griff (@Jram2TBJ) July 21, 2024

We are so back. https://t.co/eYObRZJxDC — Old Row (@OldRowOfficial) July 21, 2024

What happened to the “keep politics out of sports” crowd? https://t.co/9k8X0LzKmK — Michael (@MichaelHook_CLE) July 21, 2024

Of course, this celebration came just hours after United States President Joe Biden announced that he will no longer be running for re-election and is now endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris as she looks to become the first female president in United States history.

But it’s pretty clear who Walls will be voting for.

