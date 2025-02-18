Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

Mike Trout has spent his entire career at center field for the Los Angeles Angels. It sounds like he’ll be playing a new position this season.

On Monday, the Los Angeles Angels announced that Mike Trout would transition from center field to right field in an effort to minimize injuries after his extensive injury history.

“I knew it was coming,” Trout said on Monday via ESPN. “I just wanna be on the field.”

Trout has played center field for the first 14 years of his career. Although he’s thrived at the position when he’s been healthy and on the field, his health has been a concern, managing only 266 appearances out of a possible 648 games in the last four years.

Angels manager Ron Washington expressed confidence in the move, saying that he believes Trout is “gonna be one of the best right

fielders in the game.”

“We feel like right field – with his talent, his ability to not only move but throw – is a good move for him,” Minasian said. “It’s a short wall, and with his athletic ability, I think we’re gonna see some highlight plays of him robbing some homers at home.

“He can play everywhere. I’ve said this before and I’ll say it again, if we asked Mike Trout to play shortstop, he’d do it. He’s that kind of guy. For us, it’s just keeping him on the field. That’s no secret. He’s dying to play.”

As for Trout, he seems to be on board with the move.

“It’s gonna be fun,” Trout said of his new role. “I’ll enjoy it. Like I told them, I’m gonna go out there and just be as comfortable as

I can. If I need to get early work, just to work on some things, get more comfortable, I’ll do that.”

We’ll have to see how this change works for both Trout and the Angels this season.