May 8, 2023; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; A fan wears a hat featuring mascot Chief Wahoo during a game between the Cleveland Guardians and the Detroit Tigers at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Guardians are in the ALCS, where they’ll face the New York Yankees in a best-of-seven series.

Unfortunately, the Guardians’ success has been colored by an off-the-books scheme that has many fans questioning the team’s integrity. MLB insider Mike

Rodriguez reported on a blatant bribe from José Ramírez to his teammates that is making waves online.

“José Ramírez held a meeting before yesterday’s game and told the guys that he would pay them $500 for each RBI and $1,000 for each HR, according to what he said in an interview with Carlos Baerga,” Rodriguez tweeted.

José Ramírez held a meeting before yesterday's game and told the guys that he would pay them $500 for each RBI and $1,000 for each HR, according to what he said in an interview with Carlos Baerga. #JoseRamirez #mlb #Guardians pic.twitter.com/0WYRXXmMKL — Mike Rodriguez (@mikedeportes) October 13, 2024

Fans online did not take kindly to the news.

“Isn’t this gambling?! Think he should be suspended for next series,” one fan said.

“Love Jose, but this sounds a little like a soccer Mom giving kids $10 to score a goal. Gove everyone on team a nice present for team bonding purposes, but pay for production a little hokey IMO,” said another.

“Um… That’s gambling,” said another.

“In cars sales we call that a spiff,” said another.

This is especially concerning given the recent passing of MLB legend Pete Rose and his notorious history with gambling that the league is trying to separate itself for. It’s unclear if there will be consequences for Ramírez’s actions, but the league is known for its zero-tolerance policy on gambling.