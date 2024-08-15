Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

During a game against the Houston Astros over the weekend, Boston Red Sox star outfielder Jarren Duran used a homophobic slur toward a fan in the stands, and he has now apologized for using what he describes as a “truly horrific word.”

During the game against the Astros on Sunday, a fan heckled Jarren Duran as he stepped up to the plate. Duran responded by telling the fan to “shut up” and calling him a homophobic slur. After the game, Duran apologized for his comments, calling it a “truly horrific word” and indicating that he felt “awful” about it.

“During tonight’s game, I used a truly horrific word when responding to a fan,” Duran said in a statement according to Fox News. “I feel awful knowing how many people I offended and disappointed. I apologize to the entire Red Sox organization, but more importantly to the entire LGBTQ community. Our young fans are supposed to be able to look up to me as a role model, but tonight I fell far short of that responsibility.”

Duran was given a two-game suspension as a result of the slur and he returned to the Red Sox lineup for the team’s game on Wednesday.

[Fox News]